SQUARE ENIX has revealed all the details of the cross-over event that will bring the universe of FINAL FANTASY XIV in NieR Re[in]carnation.

The event will be available in Japan for a limited time from 10 May to 13 June and will allow all players to get three new character variations: Phantasmal Exile that is to say Rion in White Mage version, Phantasmal Prisoner that is to say 063y in Dark Knight version And Phantasmal Weapon that is to say Noelle in Dragoon version. You will also be able to get a Moogle and lots of materials to improve our characters.

In this cross-over we will be able to face Hadesfinal boss of the main story of FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERSand discover an original story written by the writer of the expansion Natsuko Ishikawa. Although it has been anticipated that the crossover will also be available in the western version of the game at the moment a possible launch window for the West has not been revealed.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to fighting with Hades in NieR Re[in]carnationwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera