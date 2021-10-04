On Twitter, the official account of NieR Re[in]carnation announces that a new story is coming this fall in the Japanese version of the game. This will bear the name Story of Sun and Moon, and will focus on two students from modern Tokyo. The upcoming update will propose new areas with industrial design.

The panel dedicated to the game held during the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online saw the release of the new opening movie, artwork and character models:

Unfortunately, it has not yet been announced when this new story will arrive in the western version of the game.

NieR Re[in]carnation is currently available for free download on mobile.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera