NieR King[in]carnation the service will end on April 30th at 07:00, Italian time: this is what publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced. History will end with the release of “The People and the World Final Chapter” on March 28.
Square Enix wrote, via a official press release: “We regret to inform you that NieR Re[in]carnation will end service with the conclusion of The People and the World. The final chapter of The People and the World is scheduled for release on March 28, 2024. The game will remain active for one month after the release of the final chapter, when the service will officially end.”
“We would like to express our most deep gratitude to our players for their patronage these 2.5 years since the launch on July 28, 2021. Until the end of the service, we will continue to add content and characters, as well as hold various events and campaigns, so we hope you will continue to enjoy NieR Re[in]carnation to the end.”
Future contents of NieR Re[in]carnation
Until the end of April 2024, Square Enix will continue to release new content for NieR Re[in]carnation and will modify a series of game elements to obtain more rewards so that players can obtain rewards more easily, also considering that the paid item shop will be closed.
Throughout the long explanation of the individual details changed, you can refer to the official Nier website.
