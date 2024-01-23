NieR King[in]carnation the service will end on April 30th at 07:00, Italian time: this is what publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced. History will end with the release of “The People and the World Final Chapter” on March 28.

Square Enix wrote, via a official press release: “We regret to inform you that NieR Re[in]carnation will end service with the conclusion of The People and the World. The final chapter of The People and the World is scheduled for release on March 28, 2024. The game will remain active for one month after the release of the final chapter, when the service will officially end.”

“We would like to express our most deep gratitude to our players for their patronage these 2.5 years since the launch on July 28, 2021. Until the end of the service, we will continue to add content and characters, as well as hold various events and campaigns, so we hope you will continue to enjoy NieR Re[in]carnation to the end.”