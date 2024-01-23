SQUARE ENIX And Applibot announce the closure of NieR King[in]carnationthe mobile title belonging to the saga of NieR. The game's story will end with the final chapter.”The People and the World Final Chapter” which will be published on March 28while the servers will permanently close the April 30th to 7:00 a.m. Italian time.

Until then, we plan to add new content, events and campaigns that will allow players to enjoy the game until it closes.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu