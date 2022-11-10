We know that being in the character catalog of Super Smash Bros Ultimate it is a matter of prestige and popularity, because of this, the situation becomes tense when one or another character does not enter, this happened with 2B of NieR: Automata which, failed to position itself in this year’s delivery.

Series creator Yoko Taro mentioned in a Nintendo Life interview that she finds it quite unfortunate that her character from NieR: Automata does not have a place in the popular Nintendo Switch video game.

Since 2018, the creator mentioned that he would like his video game to be outlined for a delivery on the Nintendo console, a fact that was completed this year, which arrived for Switch. Neverthelessit seems that it was too late for it to be added in Smash.

“I am very disappointed that we did not arrive in time to get into Smash Bros”said Taro.

However, in theory, the fact that NieR: Automata didn’t make it to Nintendo Switch in time shouldn’t have stopped 2B from showing up at Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Although, at first it seemed that it was an irrefutable rule that the characters appear under certain parameters. One of them, that the games were as installments for Switch, this idea was dissolved when they released the Joker from Persona 5.

The Joker came out as a DLC character in 2018 however Persona 5 released for Switch just this year, it was definitely a big reveal that didn’t play by the rules. This gives us the idea that simply, 2B was not intended for the delivery of Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The uncertain future of Super Smash Bros Ultimate

The last release for Smash was Sora in 2021. However, at this time we don’t know when new characters will be developed.

On the other hand, there is no news of a subsequent game, and director Masahiro Sakurai hinted that he is interested in saying goodbye to the series.

Although, if a new installment is released, it would probably bring 2B. You have to remember that Super Smash Bros Ultimate is a very popular Nintendo Switch exclusive.

