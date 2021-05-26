Nier Automata has suffered from some pretty severe performance problems on its PC version since the day of its release, which were never fixed. However, at the time of its arrival to Game Pass a few months ago, the game arrived with the surprise of having fixed those problems that happened to the Steam version, which aroused the anger of many fans They had bought the game on Steam and hadn’t seen this fixed version for years. All of this led to a review bombing on Valve’s platform.

In the wake of this, Square Enix announced last month that it would release a patch to fix this version of Nier Automata. Despite the fact that the company has not provided any new official information, andNier Automata’s patch to fix its performance on Steam could be close to its arrival, according to the platform’s database.

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 overtakes Fifa 21 as UK bestseller

Today a new version of Nier Automata has appeared in the Steam database, which suggests quite reliably the upcoming arrival of this long-awaited update, since the version that appears right now on the platform had not been modified for two years.

Hopefully this news will be accompanied in the next few days by an official announcement from Square Enix. Many fans of the series have had to resort to mods since the launch of the game to try to fix the performance of the game and the news of the arrival of an official patch was a joy for all of them. Nier Automata is currently available on Xbox One, Ps4, PC and also is part of Xbox Game Pass.

