Aniplex today released a new trailer Of NieR: Automata Ver1.1ain which we are offered a taste of the songs used for the opening and closing sequences of the anime, which you can view in the player within this news.

The opening will be “Escalate” by Aimer, a musical group that, again in the field of anime, created the opening theme “Znkyo Sanka” of Season 2 of Demon Slayer. The closing theme will instead be “Antinomy” by Amazarashi, another group known in the field of Japanese animation. For example, they are the authors of “Sora ni Utaeba” from My Hero Academia and “86” from Kyokaisen, as well as “Deserving of Life” from NieR: Automata.

In the trailer below you will find short excerpts of both songs, along with new sequences from the anime.

We remind you that the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime will air from January 7, 2023. In Italy it will be visible through the Crunchyroll platform. This is the animated adaptation of NieR: Automata, the Action RPG by Square Enix released in 2017. The story will resume that of the original game, but there will be some more or less important changes, as confirmed by Yoko Taro himself.