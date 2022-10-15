Aniplex has posted a new one trailer for the anime NieR: Automata Ver1.1a which shows us the authoritarian Commander White, alongside its operators. You can see the video above.

Commander YoRHa will be voiced Chiaki Kano in Japanese, which is the same voice actress as the character in Nier Automata. In the trailer we can also hear the voice of Keiko Isobe and Meari Hatsumi, Operators 60 and 2010 respectively.

In addition, a artwork of excellent workmanship showing Commander White and the operators at her side. You can see the image below.

Artwork by Commander White and NieR operators: Automata Ver1.1a

The anime NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is currently slated for January 2023although there is not yet a very precise release date.

In case you don’t know the original game, you should know that NieR: Automata is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This is an action role-playing game in which various characters are played fighting in the rubble of a destroyed Earth. The game was originally released in 2017 on PS4 and PC, eventually arriving on other platforms over the years. This is the second game in the NieR saga: the first chapter has also been remastered under the name of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139.