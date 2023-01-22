The anime NieR: Automata Ver1.1a it will come suspendedfor a period of time still to be defined, after the third episode, broadcast yesterday, Saturday 21 January 2023. The cause apparently is the new outbreak of COVID-19 erupted in Japan in recent weeks, which would have caused major difficulties for production.

The confirmation comes directly from the official website of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, where the suspension of programming by Aniplex was announced starting with the fourth episode, which was supposed to air on Saturday 28 January. In its place, the first three episodes will be broadcast again, one a week, so we can expect a break of at least three weeks.

“Due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus “COVID-19″ on the production schedule, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of Episode 4 and beyond,” reads the statement posted on the official NieR: Automata Ver1 website. .1a.

Therefore, each broadcaster’s broadcasts after Saturday, January 28 will be reruns of episodes 1 to 3. We will announce broadcast and distribution details of episode 4 onwards on the anime’s official website and Twitter in the near future. due to a measure based on unforeseen circumstances, we are very sorry to have caused trouble and concern to all fans who are eagerly awaiting the work.”

We remind you that the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime is broadcast in our shores on the Crunchyroll platform. In addition to him, Aniplex has also postponed the anime UniteUp! from the fourth episode onwards.