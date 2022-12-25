NieR: Automata Ver.1.1athe anime adaptation of the famous game by Yoko Taro, Square Enix and PlatinumGames, will air in Japan from January 7, 2023, so in a few weeks. We remind you that in Italy it will be broadcast by the Crunchyroll platform. The announcement came from Aniplex who shared the news together with the trailer “Promotion File 008”.

The video, which you can view below, is basically the extended version of the trailer that we brought back to our pages yesterday, and it features the two central characters of NieR: Automata, namely 2B and 9S.

Aniplex also announced a special live that will air at 12:00 Italian on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in which new information about the anime will be revealed. We’ve previously seen a trailer starring Lily and another featuring a decidedly Yaoi-flavored Adam and Eve.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is the animated adaptation of NieR: Automata, the Action RPG by Square Enix released in 2017. The story will resume that of the original game, but there will be some more or less important changes, as confirmed by Yoko Taro same.