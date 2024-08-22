NieR: Automata Ver1.1a It was released in two parts, the first in winter 2023, now the anime returns with the second season in its deux cours format— in summer 2024—. The new chapter is a summary of the new season and although it is beginning to be rumored that the installment has production problems again, let us remember that it also made a compilation episode previously, check out details below.

The anime series is being produced by studio A-1 Pictures, and is beginning to prepare for a crude ending. Episode 18.5 reminded us of A2’s past and refreshed 9S’s thirst for revenge.

The first season of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a was released on January 8, 2023, and after many production issues, it ended late. A COVID outbreak prevented the project from going ahead as planned. A new season would let us see the end of the story in this summer season of 2024, Currently the androids are in the last consequences of the infection and the world in which they survive has already been shown.

The opening theme song will be by LiSA and is called “Black Box” while the ending will be in the hands of amazarashi. Remember that the anime is based on the video game developed by PlatinumGames and distributed by Square Enix. It is particularly praised for its settings; in the anime, the movement and character design are nothing short of fabulous.

If you want to know more about the production, check it out here, on the official website where we can see details and original images in high resolution.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: When is Chapter 19 coming out?

On Friday, August 23, 2024, chapter number 19 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a. It will be titled “corru[P]tion”. The previous chapter was a summary of all the secrets that were revealed in the second part of the installment.

We can see from the premise that the bunker is contaminated and how the machines and androids on Earth also suffer various and serious breakdowns. Chaos reigns and each character falls tragically and irreversibly. However, it seems that something is beginning to awaken in each of them.

When the bunker collapses completely, 2B and 9S return to Earth, separated for a moment so that the most terrible thing happens. The boy arrives at the exact moment when 2B, his friend and companion, is impaled by A2, after which a collapse erodes all possibility of getting close to her. However, now he swears revenge and we will have to see what steps he will take next.

On the other hand, also the sad story of A2 was told which actually gives a twist to the events of the story in general. The world seems to be something that devours everyone on the map and, with no escape, they must stay there. We don’t know what will happen from this point on, nor what the intentions of humans are for androids, beyond experimenting and putting them in the most insensitive scenarios.

The shades of darkness are varied and it seems that we are facing a new and epic moment.

9S seeks revenge, but A2’s strength is astonishing… Here is the official synopsis of the new episode:

“Pod 153 Report

9S, which is the target of escort support for this aircraft, was involved in the collapse at the time of the appearance of a huge structure and was injured.

It’s still in a state that requires maintenance and rest, but 9S rejects them.

I leave the resistance camp and approach the tower.

It turns out that access to the tower requires unlocking a structure called .

“This machine and 9S will begin searching for subunits to obtain an access code.”

What will happen now with 9S? When and how will you meet A2?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: What time does chapter 19 come out?

Release times have been confirmedbut remember that they vary depending on your time zone, below are some of the launch times for Latin America, let us know if you can’t find your time:

Mexico: 10:00 am

El Salvador: 10:00 am

Guatemala: 10:00 am

Costa Rica: 10:00 am

Nicaragua: 10:00 am

Honduras: 10:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 am

Ecuador: 11:00 am

Panama: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: 12:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 12:00 pm

Venezuela: 12:00 pm

Paraguay: 12:00 pm

Bolivia: 12:00 pm

Cuba: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 1:00 pm

Uruguay: 1:00 pm

Brazil: 1:00 pm

Chile: 1:00 pm

And you, where are you waiting for the new chapter in which we will see how 9S faces the loss of 2B?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: Where can I watch Chapter 19?

Crunchyroll is in charge of distributing the anime in Latin America —remember that the first part of the season is available—. Check it out here. Remember that it is part of the 2024 summer projection. A Sci-Fi delivery is My Wife Has No Emotioncheck out our review here Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission?

Source: Square Enix

Other highly anticipated Crunchyroll releases for summer include Days with my StepsisterMy Wife Has No Emotion, Red Cat RamenSenpai is an Otokonoko, My Dear Friend Nokotan, The Elusive Samurai, Shy, Shoshiminamong others.

However, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released in Japan via Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11.

We recommend: Why you shouldn’t miss Pluto?

What is NieR: Automata Ver1.1a about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“The distant future, 5012.

Suddenly, aliens from outer space—along with their creations known as mechanical life forms—began invading Earth.

Humanity fled to the Moon, and on the Earth’s surface battles between ‘living machines’ and ‘androids’ continued for a long time.

The survivors of humanity organized a counterattack using ‘android’ soldiers, with the goal of reclaiming Earth. However, the war reached a stalemate, as the ‘living machines’ continue to multiply infinitely, humanity deployed a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa.

Newly dispatched to Earth, 2B joins forces with 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, however, in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ‘androids’ and their endless struggle for the good of humanity.”

So, do you like sci-fi? This is your installment just like the original title of the Yoko Taro video game that was first released in 2010 in the saga of NieR! The delivery of Automaton would arrive in 2017.

Other anime of the genre are Ghost in the Shell, Physyco Pass, Cyberpunk: edgerunners —check out our review here Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — a refreshing installment full of fluorescence, love and tragedy— and Pluto —all series are currently available on NETFLIX—. However, the apocalyptic issue is always more seductive and that is exactly what it has NieR: Automata which will also show us a new victimizing stance of the machines.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.