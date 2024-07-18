NieR: Automata Ver1.1a returns with a second season —or rather the second cour in its deux cours format— in the summer of 2024. After the problems at its launch. The anime series is being handled by the studio A-1 Pictures, and it begins to prepare a crude ending, episode 15 could make us lose hope, more details below.

The first season of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a It was launched on January 8, 2023 and after many production problems, it ended late. A new season would let us see the end of the story in this station.

The opening theme song will be by LiSA and is called “Black Box” while the ending will be in the hands of amazarashi. Remember that the anime is based on the video game developed by PlatinumGames and distributed by Square Enix. It is particularly praised for its scenarios.

The title is an interesting post-apocalyptic sci-fi. The animation is excellent, you have to see it!

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: When is Chapter 15 coming out?

On Friday, July 19, 2024, chapter number 15 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a. It will be titled “No [I] in team” And it seems that the androids’ pilgrimage is becoming more and more dangerous. Will humanity recover the Earth? It seems increasingly impossible.

Chapter 14 was titled “mission [F]“ailed” and in this episode humanity bet everything it had on an absolute mission to take back the Earth, He sent all his forces and started off in a great way, the big problem was that after hacking the defeated machines, they re-emerged and started shooting everyone! AND THAT WASN’T ALL…

The virus began to infect all the androids, who began killing their partners and becoming paranoid. The episode provided some very emotional and action-packed moments. 9S stayed back to handle the data, so he wasn’t hurt, while we barely saw 2B.

No one knows what’s going on, but 9S is getting closer to the truth and may be able to shed some light on the conflict.

Chapter 15 will be titled “No [I] in team”, The official summary is as follows:

“With the goal of annihilating the living machines, he began a large-scale invasion operation on the surface, with the collaboration of the YoRHa unit and the resistance.

However, a larger than expected number of living machine units were confirmed. Requests for support came in from various areas. This unit, along with 2B, who is the target of companion support, will provide assistance to the androids on the surface.

—— Warning: An EMP attack and enemy virus infiltration have been detected ——

—— Communication error ——”.

We don’t know how convenient the end will be for our beloved androids.

If you want to know more about the production of the series, you can check out the details on the official website, check it out here.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: What time does chapter 15 come out?

Release times have been confirmedbut remember that they vary depending on your time zone, below are some of the launch times for Latin America:

Mexico: 10:00 am

El Salvador: 10:00 am

Guatemala: 10:00 am

Costa Rica: 10:00 am

Nicaragua: 10:00 am

Honduras: 10:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 am

Ecuador: 11:00 am

Panama: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: 12:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 12:00 pm

Venezuela: 12:00 pm

Paraguay: 12:00 pm

Bolivia: 12:00 pm

Cuba: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 1:00 pm

Uruguay: 1:00 pm

Brazil: 1:00 pm

Chile: 1:00 pm

And you, where are you waiting for the new NieR episode? Did you find your schedule?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: Where can I watch Chapter 15?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released in Japan via Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11.

However, Crunchyroll will bring the anime to Latin America —remember that the first part of the season is available—. Check it out here. Remember that this is part of the 2024 summer projection.

Other of the most anticipated Crunchyroll premieres for summer are Days with my Stepsister, My Wife Has No Emotion, Red Cat Ramen, Senpai is an Otokonoko, My Dear Friend Nokotan, The Elusive Samurai, Shy, Shoshimin

What is NieR: Automata Ver1.1a about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“The distant future, 5012.

Suddenly, aliens from outer space—along with their creations known as mechanical life forms—began invading Earth.

Humanity fled to the Moon, and on the Earth’s surface battles between ‘living machines’ and ‘androids’ continued for a long time.

The survivors of humanity organized a counterattack using ‘android’ soldiers, with the goal of reclaiming Earth. However, the war reached a stalemate, as the ‘living machines’ continue to multiply infinitely, humanity deployed a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa.

Newly dispatched to Earth, 2B joins forces with 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, however, in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ‘androids’ and their endless struggle for the good of humanity.”

So, do you like sci-fi? This is your installment just like the original title of the Yoko Taro video game that was first released in 2010 in the saga of NieR! The delivery of Automaton would arrive in 2017.

Other anime of the genre are Ghost in the Shell, Phsyco Pass and Cyberpunk: edgerunners.

