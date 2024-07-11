NieR: Automata Ver1.1a returns with a second season —or rather the second cour in its deux cours format— in the summer of 2024. The anime series is produced by the studio A-1 Pictures, the first season was released on January 8, 2023 and after many adaptation problems, it ended late. A new season would let us see the end of the story in this season. Chapter 14 is the second of the course and it seems that everything is cleared up once and for all.

The opening theme song will be by LiSA and is called “Black Box” while the ending will be in the hands of amazarashi. Remember that the anime is based on the video game developed by PlatinumGames and distributed by Square Enix.

The title is an interesting post-apocalyptic sci-fi. Do you like it?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: When is Chapter 14 coming out?

On Friday, July 12, 2024, chapter number 14 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a.

Chapter 13 that returned to the season in summer was titled “reckless bra”[V]ery”. 9S and 2B are together in the bunker, there they will meet a strange android who will ask them for help, upon accepting, 9S will begin to ask more questions and better outline the world they find themselves in.

Back on the battlefield, The main pair of androids will fight mortallyalthough both of them deal each other a terrible stab, 2B seems to surpass 9S’s strength, blood gushes everywhere.

Towards the end of the episode, the focus is on Android 2 and the bunker facilities, and it seems like “everything” could end soon.

Chapter 14 will be titled “mission [F]ailed” and the official synopsis is as follows:

“This unit, together with 9S, which is the accompanying support objective, will begin the supervision mission of the S-type models participating in this operation.”

The troops are ready for the final battle.

If you want to know more about the production, you can check out the details on the official website, check it out here.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: What time does chapter 14 come out?

Release times have been confirmedbut remember that they vary depending on your time zone, below are some of the launch times for Latin America:

Mexico: 10:00 am

El Salvador: 10:00 am

Guatemala: 10:00 am

Costa Rica: 10:00 am

Nicaragua: 10:00 am

Honduras: 10:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 am

Ecuador: 11:00 am

Panama: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: 12:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 12:00 pm

Venezuela: 12:00 pm

Paraguay: 12:00 pm

Bolivia: 12:00 pm

Cuba: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 1:00 pm

Uruguay: 1:00 pm

Brazil: 1:00 pm

Chile: 1:00 pm

And you, where are you waiting for the new chapter of NieR?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: Where can I watch Chapter 14?

Crunchyroll will bring the anime to Latin America —remember that the first part of the season is available—. Check it out here. Remember that this is part of the 2024 summer projection.

Source: A-1 Pictures

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released in Japan via Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11.

Other of the most anticipated Crunchyroll premieres for summer are Days with my Stepsister, My Wife Has No Emotion, Red Cat Ramen, Senpai is an Otokonoko, My Dear Friend Nokotan, The Elusive Samurai, Shy, Shoshiminamong others.

What is NieR:Automata Ver1.1a about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“The distant future, 5012.

Suddenly, aliens from outer space—along with their creations known as mechanical life forms—began invading Earth.

Humanity fled to the Moon, and on the Earth’s surface battles between ‘living machines’ and ‘androids’ continued for a long time.

The survivors of humanity organized a counterattack using ‘android’ soldiers, with the goal of reclaiming Earth. However, the war reached a stalemate, as the ‘living machines’ continue to multiply infinitely, humanity deployed a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa.

Newly dispatched to Earth, 2B joins forces with 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, however, in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ‘androids’ and their endless struggle for the good of humanity.”

So, do you like sci-fi? This is your installment just like the original title of the Yoko Taro video game that was first released in 2010 in the saga of NieR! The delivery of Automaton would arrive in 2017.

