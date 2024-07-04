NieR: Automata Ver1.1a returns with a second season in summer 2024. The anime series is run by studio A-1 Pictures, the first season was released on January 8, 2023 and ended after many launch issues a new season would let us see the end of the story in this season. Chapter 13 brings us back to the automaton course.

The opening theme song will be by LiSA and is called “Black Box” while the ending will be in the hands of amazarashi. Let us remember that the anime is based on the video game by Yoko Taro that was released in 2017, the developer was PlatinumGames and the distributor Square Enix.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: When is Chapter 13 coming out?

On Friday, July 5, 2024, chapter number 13 of NieR:Automata Ver1.1a.

The mission of our favorite couple of androids continues and it seems that a new mystery is slowly being revealed, below is the description of the next chapter titled “reckless bra[V]“ery”:

“Year 11945 of the Western calendar.

‘Descent Operation No. 243’ has been initiated.

Since then, members of the ‘YoRHa’ unit, ‘2B’ and ‘9S’, have been engaged in the operation to recover the Earth’s surface.

During a mission near the ruined city, they received a request from the resistance to search for a missing android.

Considering the possible connection of this mission with the investigation orders of the command, 2B and 9S began the search for said android.”

Chapter twelve was titled “flowers for me”[A]“Chinese” and in this one we saw how 2B and 9S face one last threat paying a terrible price. It seems the androids will have to go their separate ways for some time. 2B stays in the battle while 9S begins a silent one in the bunker.

If you want to know more about the production, you can check out the details on the official website, check it out here.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: What time does Chapter 13 come out?

It depends on whether it will be a simulcast release or not, however, the release time in Japan is at 11:30 p.m., so in Mexico it would be arriving around 8:30 a.m. We will confirm the times soon.

Tentatively, the schedules would be as follows:

Mexico: 8:30 am

El Salvador: 8:30 am

Guatemala: 8:30 am

Costa Rica: 8:30 am

Nicaragua: 8:30 am

Honduras: 8:30 am

Colombia: 9:30 am

Ecuador: 9:30 am

Panama: 9:30 am

Peru: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 10:30 am

Puerto Rico: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 am

Cuba: 10:30 am

Argentina: 11:30 am

Uruguay: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 am

Chile: 11:30 am

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a: Where can I watch Chapter 13?

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a will be released in Japan via Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11. However, Crunchyroll will bring it to Latin America —remember that the first part of the season is available—. Check it out here.

What is NieR:Automata Ver1.1a about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“The distant future, 5012.

Suddenly, aliens from outer space—along with their creations known as mechanical life forms—began invading Earth.

Humanity fled to the Moon, and on the Earth’s surface battles between ‘living machines’ and ‘androids’ continued for a long time.

The survivors of humanity organized a counterattack using ‘android’ soldiers, with the goal of reclaiming Earth. However, the war reached a stalemate, as the ‘living machines’ continue to multiply infinitely, humanity deployed a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa.

Newly dispatched to Earth, 2B joins forces with 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, however, in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ‘androids’ and their endless struggle for the good of humanity.”

So, do you like sci-fi? It’s your turn, just like the original title of the video game!

