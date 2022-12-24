NieR Automata Ver1.1a it’s the new one souls in production at A-1 Pictures, focusing on the video game from Square Enix and PlatinumGames, of which we see a new one today trailer centered on the historical protagonist, that is 2Bin English.

The characteristics of the character have been captured perfectly in this anime version, as also demonstrated by this new English-language trailer that shows some short snippets of animation.

Written and directed by Ryouji Masuyama, the anime is expected to air starting from January 2023therefore it would be rather close to its release, at least as regards the Japanese distribution.

Yoko Taro, the volcanic author of the video game, is also directly involved in the production of the anime, which should demonstrate a certain fidelity to the original subject, while the MONACA studio is in charge of the soundtrack. As far as western distribution is concerned, the responsibility is entrusted to Aniplex USA, which has also published the trailer in question, with the series which will be visible on Crunchyroll.

The original voice of 2B is by Lui Ishikawa, pending details on dubbing in other languages. The story should follow that of the game, broadly speaking: 2B is a combat android belonging to the YoRHa soldiers, sent to fight within the 243rd Descent Operation mission.

Trying to keep her calm and cool, following the rules of YoRHa, 2B finds herself immersed in a great battle for the salvation of humanity, but with different twists and turns that complicate the story somewhat. Previously, we had seen a trailer about Lily and also a teaser with a decidedly Yaoi flavor.