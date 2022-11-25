NieR: Automata Ver1.1a was shown with a new teasers decidedly Japanese flavor Yaoialthough the protagonists of the short video are the twin brothers Adam and Eve, played respectively by Daisuke Namikawa and Tatsuhisa Suzuki.

After the trailer of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a dedicated to the beloved Pascal and the one with the authoritarian Commander White, here are two more of the characters that we will find in the animated series of Netflix And aniplexwhich will be broadcast from January 2023.

Adam and Eve appear on either side of a long table: the former is reading a mysterious book, the latter is eating an apple. What will be their role within the anime NieR: Automata Ver1.1a? We will find out precisely in a few weeks, when the anime will make its debut on the streaming platform.

Based on the famous videogame franchise that has so far totaled sales of over 6.5 million copies, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will field a slightly different story from the game, which however was written with the supervision of Yoko Taro.