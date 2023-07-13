













NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a reveals the first trailer for its long-awaited final chapters







NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is an anime by Square Enix and Platinum Games. As of chapter 9, the release of the remaining chapters was stalled, however, it was confirmed that the anime will return on July 23 and will air on Tokyo MX and Tochigi TV.

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a still has four episodes to air, all will be broadcast on the same date. However, there is still no news of a second season.

The new trailer shows us an action-packed scenario. Finally we will be able to see the androids facing the enemies face to face in their base, between machines and other androids, the fire will spread and give us a completely new perspective of the story.

Where can I watch NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a?

The first eight chapters of the new anime adaptation are available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

The anime is produced by A-1 Pictures, It is directed by Ryouji Masuyama (Blend S, Hello WeGo!). However, the composition of the series has the collaboration of Yokō Tarō, the creator of the video game, who stands out for his creation of scenarios.

Character design is in charge of Jun Nakai (Samurai Champloo, Ao no Exorcist, Mermaid Forest) who is also head of animation. The music is in the hands of MONACA (Nisemonogatari, Bakemonogatari, Working!!!, The [email protected]).

