The announcement was accompanied by a new advance where some scenes from the series can be seen. From before, some fans anticipated that this animation would last longer than expected.

The reason is that the available material was enough to make more episodes of the anime of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a. Beyond this revelation there are no other details.

But it is likely that A-1 Pictures, the studio in charge, will work again on the next few episodes.

The same is true for the production team involved, such as director Ryouji Masuyama, who is also handling the series’ scripts and composition alongside Yokō Tarō.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

Tarō is the creator of the series NieRand in passing NieR: Automata. He supervises and closely monitors the work done with the adaptation of his work.

It is to be imagined that MONACA will participate again in the musical part. Let’s just hope that the new episodes don’t suffer from delays like the previous ones.

Since the month this anime had its premiere, it experienced these problems, which are related to COVID-19.

According to the committee responsible for NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a this illness had a severe impact on the original production schedule.

This caused A-1 Pictures to be unable to have the anime episodes ready for television broadcast in time. The idea is that the first half will come out between January and March of this year.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

But this could not be due to the constant delays and it was not until July that the episodes that were needed finally came out.

