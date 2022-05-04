Nier: Automatain addition to becoming a great videogame success, it is also an inexhaustible source of reinterpretations by cosplayers, as this also demonstrates A2 cosplay from Valery_himerareally fascinating.

The “secret” of Nier: Automata’s success in the cosplay field is very clear, based on a colorful cast of personages charismatic and fascinating, in particular as regards the fighting girls / gynoids.

These, like the A2 here, are characterized by a particularly attractive design, so to speak. Often they are used for cosplay that aim to show a lot of the model, but in some cases they are simply great works of reconstruction of the original costumes and characters, as in this example by Valery_himera.

The beautiful model she fit really well into the character, perfectly replicating his costume and overall appearance, including the iconic silver hair. All this makes the remarkable similarity with the original, replicating the typical icy beauty of YoRHa Type A No.2, also known simply as A2.