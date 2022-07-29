NieR Automata was back on everyone’s lips when a user discovered a hidden door which was kept hidden for 5 years. This turned out to be a church, but according to the information available, it was just a user-created mod.

The user of Redditsadfutago, the person who posted the videos revealing the hidden door, posted a link to a stream on Twitch which revealed the hidden area.

During the stream it was possible to see footage of the game and the secret church area, just before admitting that it was all a mod, which will be publicly available in the not too distant future.

The team that created this mod for NieR Automata He said he loved reading all the discussions and theories, plus it’s been a wonderful ride. “It has been inspiring to see the community come together after so many years. He made the work very worthwhile”.

“Thank you all for continuing on the journey, whether you expected this result or not, I hope you enjoyed the shock. Never meant to blow this much but just to confuse some people on twitter lolsaid map designer Devolas Revenge.

Finally, this mod did not turn out to be some kind of marketing campaign to revive NieR Automata, nor was it some trickit was simply a job of some fans to encourage the community with one of their favorite games.

On the other hand, it was worth seeing the world upside down to learn a secret that no one had found in 5 years. Let’s just say that the best and the worst of many people came out. It’s like when the fans of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain They tried to defuse all the bombs and almost succeeded, but they did not overcome the plots of Konami.

