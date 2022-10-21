NieR Automata is one of the greatest hits of Square Enix in recent years, a game released in 2017 that has now received a new version for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, its popularity has allowed it to be adapted into an anime, which will premiere in 2023, extending its popularity far beyond what was expected.

However, getting the green light for this sensational milestone in video games was not easy and speaking during an interview, Yosuke Saitothe producer, confessed to having threatened to leave Square Enix to take the project forward.

Asked if it was difficult to get approval from Square Enix executives, Saito replied: “I threatened to leave the company if I couldn’t develop NieR Automata and pushed for internal approvals that way, to be honest. They thought it would only sell 300,000 copies worldwide” he claims.

Since its release NieR Automata has sold over 6.5 million units and exceeded all expectations, continuing to sell long-term and now with the addition of the Nintendo Switch version.

Source: PushSquare