The hidden area was first “discovered” over a month ago when a Reddit user asked members to Nier Automata how to access the secret church. This was greeted with confusion as such an area was not known to exist.

In the last few days, however, the user has posted a series of videos where he is shown walking through an inaccessible door and slipping into a twisted white corridor. Each video confused the community the most, with some speculating that the user was playing version 1.0 of the game.

Adding to the confusion was the fact that the modding scene for Nier wasn’t deemed that advanced, certainly not to the point of reintroducing old content into a new area by integrating it into the game.

It has now been revealed, however, that the mystery was designed to show exactly that: a new set of open source modding tools that will allow the Nier community to create their own areas.

A live stream on the group’s Twitch channel, called ze34_zinnia, showed more footage of the “hidden area” and then explained that it was a mod. “We loved all the discussions and the theories – it was a fantastic journey.”

“In the next few days we will publish the new Blender addons and scripting tools, completely open source”, The message reads. “We have a lot more in store for you“.

What can I say if not … mystery solved!

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun