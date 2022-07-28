A few days ago NieR Automata is back in vogue with a discovery: a hidden room in the game that only one person has been able to access.

This door opens into a room, overhanging, and an even larger door that led into a church. Now, what is all of this and why has no one been able to access it in five years? The YouTuber and modder Lance McDonald was as puzzled as the others, as by sharing the original Reddit video he made sure this wasn’t in the original title files for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Now the user who posted the videos as evidence has posted another video on Reddit where he can be seen entering the church as 9S. Now you can see a chest on the altar and some kind of new blocky enemy. Upon arrival, the player hacks into the chest and opening it reveals a text document from Yonah, in NieR: Replicant.

A new video has been posted where the player opens the locked chest in the room, revealing new storyline elements and an encounter with a new enemy. None of these assets exist on any known datamined build of the game across PC or PS4 and can’t be replicated by known modders yet. pic.twitter.com/tvx0WojS2o – Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 28, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



The matter is further complicated by some tweets from Lance McDonald, since as we can see according to the modder none of these materials appearing in the video except the Yonah document that exists in the game. Furthermore, the modder states: “They do not exist in any of the game builds on PC or PS4 and cannot yet be replicated by any known modder.”

In short, for now everything remains in the mystery.

Source: GamesRadar