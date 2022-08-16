Nier: Automata is still a notable source of various reinterpretations by cosplayers, as well as becoming a huge gaming success, as this again demonstrates A2 cosplay from melamori.cosplayreally fascinating.

The reason for this success of Nier: Automata in the cosplay field is soon said, being very clear: based on a colorful cast of charismatic and fascinating charactersin particular as regards the fighting girls / gynoids, these have easily remained imprinted in the common imagination.

Among these, in addition to the protagonist B2, we find the A2 here as one of the most popular subjects: on the other hand, both are characterized by a particularly captivating design, so to speak. Often they are used for cosplay that aim to show a lot of the model, but in some cases they are simply great reconstruction works costumes and original characters, as in this example from melamori.cosplay.

The beautiful model she fit really well into the character, perfectly replicating his costume and overall appearance, including the iconic silver hair. All this makes the remarkable similarity with the original, replicating the typical icy beauty of YoRHa Type A No.2, also known simply as A2.

If you are looking for other cosplay, we remind you of some of the most recent such as Eula from viku_li from Genshin Impact, Boa Hancock cosplay from fabibiworldcosplay from One Piece, Daki from momoreku from Demon Slayer, Neliel Tu cosplay Oderschvank of purai.prih from Bleach, that of Meiko Shiraki of vivid_vision from Prison School and the cosplay of Daenerys from Lada Lyumos from Game of Thrones.