Nier Automata it was one of the great surprises of the last generation. Not only did it revive a series that seemed destined to fall by the wayside, but it also created characters that quickly became the favorites of many video game fans. Especially in the world of cosplay, it dominates the 2B scenes, the first protagonist of the game by Square Enix. Now, alco.loli he offers us his own 2B cosplay.

2B is an android warrior who fights alongside 9S in the rubble of what remains of the Earth. The character design has, in the original, a minimal sensuality, but alco.loli has decided to push the accelerator from this point of view with their cosplay. Nonetheless, he respected the basic characteristics of the character, including the white flowers, an important symbol of Nier Automata.

