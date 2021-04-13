As a reason for the arrival of NieR Automata to Xbox Game Pass PC, Steam users began to perform review bombing on the Steam game page, as this new version did not have the performance errors that if it has the version that is sold in the Valve launcher.

To this day, the Steam version of NieR Automata it could only be properly enjoyable by using a mod that fixed performance issues. However, it seems that that will change soon, as it has been announced that a patch is being worked on for the Steam version of NieR Automata.

The Steam version of NieR Automata will fix your performance issues

The patch’s release date (and the various optimizations it will likely come with) has not been shared, so fans will have to wait for future details. However, it is nice to see that the wants and needs of the Steam community have been heard.

Therefore, for the moment we will have to be attentive to the next updates that the Nier franchise official account it can be carried out in the coming weeks. Although considering that the title works perfectly in its version of Xbox Game Pass, it should not be long until this long-awaited patch arrives.

Meanwhile, NieR Replicant hits the market next week, bringing back the original installment of a franchise that has risen to fame thanks to its fantastic story and the great work of Platinum Games.