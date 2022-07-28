Despite the years that separate us from the release, NieR: Automata continues to have secrets that are gradually discovered by enthusiasts. This time it would be a church located in the Clone Citybut it is still unclear whether the discovery is true, since the easter egg was found by only one user worldwide who also posted a demonstration video available on YouTube.

It was precisely the fact that such Sadfutago seems the only player ever to have unearthed the secret, raising doubts about any mod used by the user. In addition there is a tweet from Lance McDonalda well-known modder who claims that it could be an actually legitimate discovery, or a great well-programmed cheat with very specific modder tools.

Also Yosuke Saito And Yoko Taro in person they expressed themselves about it on Twitter defining the discovery as an “eternal mystery”, but without denying or confirming its veracity.

In a video uploaded just in the last few hours on RedditSadfutago showed how he managed to enter the church as 9Swith which he was able to hack a chest and get a text document that speaks of Yonahcharacter from NieR: Replicantand collide with a mysterious enemy made up of blocks (nicknamed bloby), against which he had the worst.

NieR: Automata is currently available PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox Oneand it’s coming up Nintendo Switch through the The End of YoRHa Edition.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg – Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022

Source: Siliconera