NieR: Automata he totaled sales for over 7.5 million copies: the official Japanese Twitter profile of the series announced it, confirming the extraordinary results obtained so far by the original title directed by Yoko Taro.

This is approximately half a million units more than the seven million copies of last November: considering that six years have passed since its release, we are talking about very interesting performances, to which the recent souls taken from the game.

Set several years after the events of the original NieR, the game introduces new characters and places us in particular at the helm of 2B, a very powerful gynoid created by YoRHa to face the Machines who have taken control of the planet, forcing the survivors to take refuge on the moon.

As we wrote at the time of the review of NieR: Automata, the game mixes different videogame genres in a spectacular way to offer an all-encompassing experience, also on a narrative and artistic level.