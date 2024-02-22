Nier Automata it is still very present as a subject of reinterpretations by cosplayers, as we also see in this excellent one 2B cosplay from peachmilky_.
The famous one hero of the action game Platinum and Square Enix remains one of the favorite characters of cosplayers ever, and this reinterpretation by peachmilky_ confirms it once again, through a remarkable execution that achieves results very close to the original.
The 2B reproduced here is equipped with the typical gothic-style dress of the fighting android created by Yoko Taro, with her original “uniform” and the katana of order, perfectly taken from NieR Automata. The attention to detail is notable in this cosplay, which is a candidate to be one of the best seen recently.
PeachMilky's 2B
The charisma of the characters in Nier Automata is an element that has taken hold, despite their initial detachment from human emotions, and is one of the characteristics that remain most memorable about the game.
The strange clothes used to construct the protagonists have also stimulated emulation by cosplayers, as we can also see in this case by peachmilky_, who carried out a truly accurate reconstruction.
If you are looking for other interpretations taken from the game in question, we refer you to the A2 cosplay by Shirogane-sama, the 2B cosplay by narga_lifestream, the A2 cosplay by angie7099 and the 2B cosplay by xenon_ne.
