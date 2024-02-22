Nier Automata it is still very present as a subject of reinterpretations by cosplayers, as we also see in this excellent one 2B cosplay from peachmilky_.

The famous one hero of the action game Platinum and Square Enix remains one of the favorite characters of cosplayers ever, and this reinterpretation by peachmilky_ confirms it once again, through a remarkable execution that achieves results very close to the original.

The 2B reproduced here is equipped with the typical gothic-style dress of the fighting android created by Yoko Taro, with her original “uniform” and the katana of order, perfectly taken from NieR Automata. The attention to detail is notable in this cosplay, which is a candidate to be one of the best seen recently.