Nier automata it frequently returns as a subject of reinterpretations by cosplayers, as we also see in this excellent one B2 cosplay from peachmilky_.

The celebrated hero of the action game Platinum and Square Enix therefore returns in a rather accurate cosplay by peachmilky_, as well as rather sober and accurate, even compared to the standards we have seen in this area as regards the character in question.

The 2B reproduced here is fully dressed, with hers original “uniform” and the katana of ordinance, within a setting that moreover replicates in a remarkably faithful way some areas and atmospheres of NieR Automata. In short, there is no doubt that Yoko Taro’s game has remained in the hearts of male and female players for various aspects and the gameplay does not seem to be the only element to remember.

The charisma of the characters is an element that has caught on, despite the initial detachment of these from human emotions being combat androids. The strange clothes used for the construction of the protagonists have also stimulated the emulation by the cosplayers, as we can see also in this case by peachmilky_, who has carried out a really accurate reconstruction.

