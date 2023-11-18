Nier Automata It frequently returns as the subject of reinterpretations by cosplayers, as we also see in this excellent one B2 cosplay from narga_lifestreamnow a specialist on the subject in question.

The famous one hero of the action game by Platinum and Square Enix returns in a very accurate cosplay by narga_lifestream, which precisely reflects the characteristics of the android seen in the game in question.

The 2B shown here is fully dressed, with hers original “uniform” and the katana of order, replicated in a remarkably faithful manner. The dress appears decidedly elaborate and full of details, as does the rest of the make-up between hairstyle and various accessories.