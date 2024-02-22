To celebrate the seventh anniversary of NieR: Automata Square Enix has released an update on the sales, revealing that it has exceeded 8 million copies. This is global data, therefore not relating to specific territories, which includes physical and digital copies.

8 million 2B

In another post, a celebratory video was also published, in which we can see 2B and 9S at the playground, complete with fireworks.

A great success, for a game in which not even Square Enix he hoped too much, so much so that he even considered selling 500,000 copies an excellent result.