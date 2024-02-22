To celebrate the seventh anniversary of NieR: Automata Square Enix has released an update on the sales, revealing that it has exceeded 8 million copies. This is global data, therefore not relating to specific territories, which includes physical and digital copies.
In another post, a celebratory video was also published, in which we can see 2B and 9S at the playground, complete with fireworks.
A great success, for a game in which not even Square Enix he hoped too much, so much so that he even considered selling 500,000 copies an excellent result.
The latest sales data for NieR: Automata dated back to April 2023. At the time, copies sold had exceeded 7.5 million, a sign that in less than a year it sold another 500,000 copies. In June 2022 there were 6.5 million.
For the rest, we remind you that NieR: Automata is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. It is playable in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series
