Nier automata it still hasn’t received a sequel and that’s just one of the great video injustices. At least in the meantime we can cheer up the wait for an announcement with some of the best cosplay dedicated to the characters of the game. For example, lena_cosplayer he offers us his own cosplay of 2B in swimsuitbut he doesn’t stop fighting.

lena_cosplayer offers us an original version of the character, precisely as mentioned in a swimsuit. However, it is a costume always made in perfect 2B style, that is with black and white as the only colors and a part in lace. Obviously 2B would never abandon her weapon and in fact the cosplayer has her own sword with her.

tell us, what do you think of 2B’s swimsuit cosplay from Nier Automata by lena_cosplayer? Was the character recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?