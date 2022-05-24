2B or not 2B, that is the question. How comfortable Shakespeare can be when it comes to talking about a cosplay of the splendid character of NieR: Automatalike the one made with so much joy by the cosplayer lady_pizza_hug?

The dilemma, of course, is whether it is nobler in the mind to suffer slingshot and darts of atrocious luck or to take up arms against a sea of ​​woes and, in opposition, to put an end to them. Centuries have passed, but we are still there, there is little to do.

Since it’s not time to die, sleep, maybe dream, let’s enjoy this spectacular creation by lady_pizza_hug who has created a perfect costume, giving the character a festive cheer that drags us and makes us participate in the world (Ofelia apart … she if it is always alone at the water’s edge).

Well-groomed hair, flawless accessories … what more could you want? The awareness of such beauty makes us all cowards, there is little to rack our brains on this thing.