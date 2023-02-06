Nier: Automata still represents a great source of inspiration for various reinterpretations by cosplayers, and this is proved once again by this A2 cosplays from jannettruly splendid and glacial.

The title has recently returned to the fore, also thanks to the new animated series inspired by the Square Enix game, entitled NieR: Automata Ver1.1a recently launched and temporarily interrupted due to force majeure (Covid seems to have affected some essential members of the staff), which added a further boost to the success already achieved in the videogame field.

The reason for the success of Nier: Automata in the cosplay field is easily understood, just look at the numerous examples released so far: based on a cast of charismatic and charming charactersespecially with regard to girls/gynoid fighters, these figures easily remain imprinted in the common imagination and provide many sources of inspiration.

In addition to the protagonist B2, among the favorite subjects there is undoubtedly also the A2 present here: on the other hand, both are characterized by a very captivating design, so to speak. In this case, the expert JannetinCosplay has done a really fantastic reconstruction of the costume.

There model is fully in character, perfectly replicating his costume and overall appearance, including the iconic silver hair and the characteristic katana of YoRHa Type A No.2, also known simply as A2.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Midnight by vkryp from My Hero Academia, that of Tae Takemi by Xenon_ne from Persona 5, the cosplay of Heylinaone with Morticia and Mano from the Wednesday series , Cynthia’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy’s cosplay from shirogane_sama from Cyberpunk 2077, and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay from yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.