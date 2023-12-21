The December holidays are getting closer and closer and even the world of cosplay is savoring the holiday games, creating costumes and themes of their favorite characters. Perhaps these are not faithful versions of the original counterparts, but they certainly do not lack quality. For example, we can see the 2B cosplay from Nier Automata in Christmas version realized by ithileryn.

ithileryn offers us a “classic” Christmas 2B, with a red and white version of her costume and a cute headband with reindeer ears. In the second shot we can see that the boots are also in theme with the period and the same can be said of the background environment, complete with a tree with fairy lights and gift packages all around.

What do you think of this one alternative version of 2B? Does the Nier Automata character also fascinate you with these colors, or is the video game version still the best?