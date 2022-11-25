Something that is still thought to this day is that Nier Automaton is one of the most successful video games ever published Square Enix and what has developed Platinum Gamesthe creators of Bayonetta. And now, it is reported that said release reached a new point in its sales, something that should have been thanks to the arrival of the version of nintendoswitch.

According to what is said, the title has already reached 7 million copies distributed around the world, this includes physical and digital copies, either on the different consoles where it has been released and also on PC. In the same way, another game that is celebrating is Nier Replicant, The same one that was launched last year and now reached the goal of 1.5 million.

This information was released through the game’s official social networks, where the team behind these developments express their gratitude, after all, niche games don’t usually sell more than 5 million copies.

Total worldwide shipments and number of download sales

nier automata [7 millones] Nier Replicant ver.1.22 surpassed [1,5 millones de copias]. Thank you for your continued support. We hope to hear from you.

It is worth commenting that this is not the last for the franchise of Nier, since in a short time it will have its official premiere on the small screen through an anime. This will be done at the beginning of January 2023it is not yet confirmed if it will leave Japanese lands, but it is likely that it will, since Automaton It became quite popular in the West.

Editor’s note: Boy, Nier Automata deserves all the success in the world, even 2B would have been a good addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Anyway, we will have to wait and see if there are more games in the series on the way.