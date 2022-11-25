Since the last data update, had in June 2022, NieR: Automata has sold another 500,000 copies, reaching quota seven million copies sold since launch. The announcement was made by the publisher Square Enix during an event celebrating the game, the Automata Fan Festival, in progress.

At first it was thought that Square Enix was about to announce a new chapter in the series, but then he talked about sales. The misunderstanding arose from three panels placed in front of the main stage, the one on which the various protagonists took turns. One had the Nier: Replicant logo on it, another had the NieR: Automata logo on it, while the third was covered up. The idea that many had is that the mysterious billboard had drawn the new Nier above them, but it was not so.

NieR: Automata was a surprise hit of the PS4 / Xbox One generation. Released a bit on the sly, without major prospects from the publisher, it was able to sell millions of copies. Featuring an intricate story and a very satisfying combat system, developed by PlatinumGames, it became a cult game and finally gave glory to Yoko Taro, its brilliant author.