for years NieR: Automata It is one of the most recognized action games and one that enjoys prestige among gamers. Much of this is due to 2B, one of his main characters, who is very popular in fan art and cosplay.

This android, whose official name is YoRHa No.2 Type B, stands out a lot for its design. She is the sole survivor of a special team whose members fell one after another in multiple battles.

2B is sent to support 9S, an android in the form of a teenager. She is tasked with defeating a robotic army that has invaded Earth.

The problem is that the task is not easy and you will have several deadly duels against countless enemies. Good thing she’s well prepared to deal with this mechanical army.

In addition to her fast movements and great skill, she is armed with a sharp katana.

He still has some support on his side for shooting multiple enemies. This is how she travels through a lonely world accompanied by 9S and meets other characters in NieR: Automata.

The game’s story, which is contributed by Yoko Taro, has very interesting twists. This designer gave 2B a very defined personality, which, added to her attractiveness, makes her a character that inspires many to cosplay her.

2B from NieR: Automata in a Christmas-inspired cosplay

2B’s cosplay NieR: Automata What we bring you this time is a contribution from the cosplayer Natalia (@narga_lifestream). If we take into account that humanity is almost extinct, Christmas should not be relevant.

But this cosplayer decided to imagine what a Christmas or winter-inspired outfit would be like for this android. In this recreation it can be seen that white hair and medium length hair are present.

In this case, Natalia decided to remove the blindfold. As for the attire, as is logical, one cannot speak of fidelity.

We could well say that it is inspired by the art line of this PlatinumGames and Square Enix game. The suit is not bad and has a design reminiscent of ice crystals and snowflakes.

It is an interesting interpretation of this character and suitable for this season.

In addition to NieR: Automata We have more video game information at EarthGamer.