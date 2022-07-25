The community fails to understand how a player has entered an unpublished area.

Any fan of NieR: Automata knows that Yoko Tarō he stands out both for his stories and for his sense of humor. The Japanese creative has already released some pearl about the necessary conditions to revive the franchise, but it seems that he has played us one more joke after stating that there are no secrets to discover in his work. Because, as it has been discovered today, it seems that the game starring 2B and 9S keep hiding unpublished details.

According to the tweet posted by lance mcdonaldwho has already appeared in other news for various discoveries in NieR: Automata, a user of Reddit has managed to enter an apparently blocked church for the rest of the players. As he relates in his Twitter thread, the entire community was perplexed when a player asked why his friend couldn’t “access the church”, a question that he illustrated a month later with the video that you have below.

Without going into spoilers, this area has a great plot weight in the adventure of NieR: Automata, but no reference is made at any time to the hidden door of the church. Also, McDonald rules out the possibility that this is a mod, as currently it is not possible to create something so elaborate for Yoko Taro’s game.

Apparently, there is only one person in the world who has accessed this area, since the players haven’t figured out the button combination or events yet to do to activate this option. Be that as it may, it is clear that NieR: Automata continues to generate conversation among its fans, which will be maximized with the release of a version for Nintendo Switch that is already a success in sales.

