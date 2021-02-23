On this day NieR Automata is celebrating his fourth anniversary And I couldn’t do it at a better time. Yoko Taro’s title was born as a niche game and has become a global phenomenon. Good proof of this is knowing that now NieR Automata exceeds 5.5 million copies sold all over the world, as the official Japanese video game account on Twitter has made known. They have communicated it in a message that has also served to thank the fans for their unconditional support throughout these four years.
“Today, February 23, NieR Automata celebrates its fourth anniversary. Cumulative sales of distributed copies and downloads worldwide they have exceeded 5.5 million units. Thank you for your support in these four years. We hope to hear more from you ”, they have affectionately expressed from the videogame account on the aforementioned social network. Today NieR Automata is celebrating its fourth anniversary in a truly sweet moment, and not only because of the spectacular figures that the game starring 2B, 9S and A2 reaps.
Here’s how NieR could be Xbox exclusive
And it is that in just a few weeks it will arrive NieR Replicant, the remastering of the original installment of the franchise that will allow classic fans to relive it better than ever and new users, experience it for the first time. As if that were not enough, the mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation already exceeds three million downloads in Japan, so the franchise is reaching heights of popularity never seen before. In the meantime, Yoko Taro is working on two new video games details of which have not yet been given. Given the success of NieR, it is not ruled out that there are more licensed products on the way.
