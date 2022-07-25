Although it’s been about five years since its release, NieR: Automata it never ceases to amaze, fueling a mystery that perhaps not even Adam Kadmon would be able to solve. Those who played the title designed by Yoko Taro will surely remember the Copied City setting, and this is where the unthinkable happened.

In fact, a user found a hidden door leading to a new area and this event piqued the interest of Lance McDonaldknown as a modder for From Software titles but who now delights in discovering the innermost secrets within video games.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg – Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



It seems that the video is authentic and that there is no mod capable of creating this area but it is not really clear to find out what are the conditions that allow the appearance of this door. Knowing Yoko Taro could be whatever madness you can think of. We don’t have a full video of the new area reminiscent of Control, but for sure we’ll know more in a few days.