Nier: Automata it still has elements to clarify, apparently, as one was recently discovered mysterious secret door leading to a new areabut that doesn’t seem to be visible to all players, as there is only a single testimony about it so far.

To report the question is Lance McDonaldmodder usually linked to the field of souls-like but who has recently become a real celebrity in the field of discovering secrets and background on various games, starting from datamining, software modification or simple exploration.

In this case he shot the footage of another player, who seems to be the only one in the world to have found this strange door from Nier: Automata, or at least to have documented it on video. Inside Copied Citythe particular setting of the game in which you are inside a sort of stylized 3D city, the player in question came across a retractable door, which leads to a new area with a rather twisted scenography.

It seems that no mod has been used to reach this area, which therefore would normally be present in the game, only it is not clear how it can be reached, since the door does not appear normally. We do not know, at the moment, if it is a bug or if there are some parameters to be respected in order to access this new area of ​​the game.

Considering the numerous oddities that characterize NieR: Automata and the tendency of Yoko Taro and companions to insert secrets and mysteries within their games, it would not be surprising if it were a real portion of the game reachable only through certain operations to be carried out, however the author himself had reported long ago that all the secrets had been revealed, with the discovery also of the secret cheat that leads directly to the ending. Unless he was still joking, of course.