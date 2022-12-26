Something that has fans of Nier: Automata It is the premiere of its next adaptation to the world of anime, an announcement that was made a few months ago through an animation festival. After this we have seen a couple of videos with advances of the program, only that the date had not yet been confirmed, something that already changed a few hours ago.

Through a new trailer in which we continue to be introduced to the main characters as 2B Y 9S the day the fans will start watching the chapters of the new story is finally revealed. And that will be neither more nor less than the next January 7, 2023which is worth saying, the month was already known, but the specific day had not yet been discussed.

Here you can see it:

Something in which the same creator of the saga has made it clear, is that the story is not going to follow the events of the video game as it is, this to have a better structured script that is immersive with animation. So it is very likely that the context of some situations has a slight or totally different twist.

The chapters will be released on the platform crunchyroll, first they will arrive subtitled, to later be launched in the future with dubbing. These episodes do not yet have a confirmed premiere date.

This is the synopsis:

The far future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations brought humanity to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to stage a counterattack using soldiers to retake Earth. However, the war comes to a stalemate as they continue to multiply endlessly. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these dead and their never-ending fight for the good of humanity. humanity.

Editor’s note: All this means that the year is going to start positively with interesting anime releases, since others like My Hero Academia are also having brand new chapters.