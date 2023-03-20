The official website of the anime of NieR: Automata, NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a, announced that it will suffer a new delay in the release of its episodes. This revelation came after the premiere of the eighth installment of the series, ‘aji wo [K]utta?’.

This is how the episodes from the ninth onwards still do not have a release date, but have been postponed indefinitely. What are the causes of this? Well, it’s the COVID-19 pandemic again.

The production committee in charge of the anime pointed out that the impact of this disease is responsible for affecting the work schedule, and consequently, the release of the next episodes.

We Recommend: Creator of Nier: Automata made a puppet show while we wait for the return of the anime.

Through the Twitter account in the anime, there will be details about when he will return. This is not the first time that this animated adaptation of the PlatinumGames and Square Enix game has suffered a delay. That also happened at the beginning of this year.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

the anime of NieR: Automata suffered a similar delay due to COVID-19 from January 28 to February 18. Although this disease is responsible for the problems, there are those who believe that there is another reason.

This is the reliance of Japanese animation house studios in China. In this country, the pandemic continues to cause discomfort and that impacts various industries. It only remains to hope that things go as well as possible.

What is the voice cast of the NieR: Automata anime?

Although the anime of NieR: Automata suffers from a new delay the dubbing in Latin Spanish continues to advance. In this Betzabé Jara participates in the role of 2B, while Pascual Meza plays 9S.

Ale Delint, for his part, is behind A2, Víctor Ruiz de Adán and Luis Navarro de Eva. Other participating actors and actresses are Jorge Badillo, who acts as Pod 042, as well as Montserrat Aguilar, who is responsible for giving life to Pod 153.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

To those mentioned above we must add Xóchitl Ugarte, who lends her voice to Commander White, and Iarel Verduzco as Lily. Rosalinda Márquez is the one who plays Pascal.

There are more cast members in supporting roles and some only sporadically appear as their characters. But there are some cases where it is a mystery who is behind the dubbing work. Perhaps over time such information will appear.

In addition to NieR: Automata we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.