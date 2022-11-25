The video game NieR: Automata: Promotion File 005: Adam / Eve will receive an anime adaptation by A-1 Picturesand Aniplex has already confirmed the release date and several trailers that will leave you wanting more.

It seems that this year we will start it on the right foot, since the NieR Automata anime will be released on January 1, 2023.

The team in charge of the project is:

The direction —supervised by Yoko Taro—: Ryoji Masuyama

Soundtrack: Keiichi Okabe

It should be noted that the trailers also show 2B and 9S, their appearances give us goosebumps. In each of the advances we can see the enigmatic characters in the lonely and dark settings.

The seiyu of the NieR Automata anime:

9S: Natsuki Hanae

2B: Yui Ishikawa

Adam: Daisuke Namikawa

Eve: Tatsuhisa Suzuki

The NieR Automata video game was directed by Yoko Taro and the main stage and art designer was Akihiko Yoshida. However, the adaptation of the video game to anime has high expectations in the industry.

After the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners which adapted part of the premise of the video game cyberpunk 2077 —It should be noted, whose launch was terrible. What was impressive was that the anime practically saved the video game. Thanks to the great success of it, the rod was set very high for future adaptations.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Nevertheless, NieR Automata It already has a very impressive story and 1-A Pictures has some notable projects, so we hope the adaptation is, at the very least, passable. In fact, the trailers already give us a good impression, let’s see how it goes.

The port of The End of YoRHa Edition for Nintendo Switch

Despite all the mistrust, the Platinumgames title received a port for Nintendo this year and it has been noted that it was a complete success. You can get your title in the eShop for a price of 800 MXN.

