A few weeks ago something was shown that many Nier: Automata fans were waiting for, that was the official confirmation of the anime with some trailers in between and also the release date. However, the days have passed and there is nothing new, but it seems that this absence is nothing to change due to a new video released. A new trailer was recently released promoting voice actress Chiaki Kano as Commander. She returns from voicing the character in the original video game along with the other announced new cast members of Keiko Isobe as Operator 60 and Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210. Here’s the video: The anime dubbed NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will feature the director Ryouji Masayuma along with game creator Yoko Taro for A-1 Pictures. Jun Nakai is serving as the character designer. The main cast members include Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, and Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153, all confirmed. Remember that this adaptation is scheduled to be released in January in Japan. And its events will be different from the game. Via: comic book



Editor's note: The more you preview this anime, the more you want to see it in the act. However, it may be that we have to wait a while in Latam to take a look at it. Hopefully they put it on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation.

