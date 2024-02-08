













Nier: Automata: anime continuation should arrive in 2024









Although we still don't know when exactly it will arrive the second season of Nier: Automata, Yes, it was confirmed that it will arrive in 2024. It was also mentioned that the delivery will have a deux cours format.

The cast of Nier: Automata To return to, but let's hope that this year it does not have the problems of the last installment that had several issues at its launch, because the people in the study had several Covid infections.

However, let's hope that spring brings a better smile to the series that is so eagerly awaited by RPG fans.

Source: Square Enix

We recommend you: Nier: Automata will have a sequel but it still needs to be released

Where can I watch NieR: Automata? What is it about?

The anime series that is based on a Square Enix RPG video game is available on Crunchyroll. The official synopsis is as follows:

“The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by aliens and their creations – Machine Lifeforms – brought humanity to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon organized a counterattack using soldiers – androids – to take back the Earth. However, the war comes to a stalemate as the mechanical forms continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as its ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Recently sent to Earth, 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently residing there, however, in the middle of their mission, they will face mysterious phenomena…”

The anime series had twelve episodes in the first season.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)