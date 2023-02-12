It seems that the situation related to COVID-19 within the anime team of NieR: Automata It has improved, and it is that his official Twitter account revealed that he already has a return date.

This is how its fourth episode will have its premiere on February 18 of this year. The release of new episodes of this animated adaptation of the PlatinumGames and Square Enix video game suffered a delay since January 28.

The cause of this delay, according to the committee behind the anime, is the COVID-19 pandemic. This impacted the production schedule of this series and others handled by Aniplex.

We Recommend: Creator of Nier: Automata made a puppet show while we wait for the return of the anime.

But it’s not clear if it directly affected the studio in charge, A-1 Pictures, which is based in Japan, or the back-up studios working on the series. Some of these secondary animation houses are based in China, where there are outbreaks of the disease.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

The main problem is that COVID-19 continues to be a threat to any productive activity. the anime of NieR: Automatawhose official name is NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, It is one of the ones that has created the most expectation this winter season.

Not for nothing is it based on a video game that has sold millions of copies around the world on different platforms. The idea behind the anime is to expand what is seen in this title.

What team is behind the NieR: Automata anime?

the anime of NieR: Automata is the work of A-1 Pictures, one of the most recognized animation studios in the Land of the Rising Sun, and which is well known for its work with the series of Sword Art Online.

The director in charge is Ryouji Masuyama, who is also responsible for handling the scripts and composition. In the latter case he has the support of Yoko Taro, the game’s original designer, who oversees the way his work is adapted.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

As for the character design, it is the responsibility of the artist Jun Nakai, who is also the main animation director. Regarding the musical themes, they fall on MONACA.

opening song, ‘escalate’is performed by Aimer, while the closing one, ‘Antinomy’, sung by amazarashi. To those mentioned above we must add a large number of animators and other professionals, including 3D graphics modelers.

In addition to NieR: Automata we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.