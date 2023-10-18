Nier: Automata continues to be a notable source of various reinterpretations by cosplayers, as well as having achieved the status of videogame success, as demonstrated again by this cosplay by A2 from angie7099truly splendid.
The reason for the success of Nier: Automata in the cosplay field is decidedly obvious: based on a colorful cast of charismatic and fascinating charactersin particular with regards to fighting girls/gynoids, these have easily remained imprinted in the common imagination.
In addition to the protagonist B2, we especially find the A2 present here as one of the most popular subjects: in fact, both are characterized by a particularly attractive design, so to speak. Beyond various possible interpretations, in some cases these cosplays are simply great reconstruction works costumes and original characters, as in this example by angie7099.
Nier is a gold mine of cosplay
The beautiful model she fell really well into the character, perfectly replicating her costume and general appearance, including the iconic silver hair. All this makes it remarkable similarity with the original, replicating the signature glacial beauty of YoRHa Type A No.2, also known simply as A2.
If you are looking for other reinterpretations from the Nier series, you are in the right place. Among the most recent we remember the 2B cosplay by xenon_ne, the A2 cosplay by Jannet, the A2 cosplay by melamori.cosplay and the A2 cosplay by Valery_himera.
#Nier #Automata #angie7099s #cosplay #sensational