Nier: Automata continues to be a notable source of various reinterpretations by cosplayers, as well as having achieved the status of videogame success, as demonstrated again by this cosplay by A2 from angie7099truly splendid.

The reason for the success of Nier: Automata in the cosplay field is decidedly obvious: based on a colorful cast of charismatic and fascinating charactersin particular with regards to fighting girls/gynoids, these have easily remained imprinted in the common imagination.

In addition to the protagonist B2, we especially find the A2 present here as one of the most popular subjects: in fact, both are characterized by a particularly attractive design, so to speak. Beyond various possible interpretations, in some cases these cosplays are simply great reconstruction works costumes and original characters, as in this example by angie7099.